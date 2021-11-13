Esther Palumbo, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Palumbo, 79, of Liberty Township, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Esther was born April 4, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Serafino and Mary (DePietro) DiPietro.

Esther had worked for Packard Electric and retired in 1999.

She was a member of St. Rose Church.

Esther loved watching Christmas movies and baking, especially her Easter bread. She loved being a part of her grandchildren’s lives.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, John B. (Lori) Palumbo, Marie A. Palumbo and Michael Palumbo, all of Girard and her grandchildren, Bryanna, Autumn (aka Novella), Serafino, Jordan and Giavonna (aka Sage).

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John B. Palumbo, whom she married October 11, 1963 and died February 14, 2007; sister, Evelyn Prezioso and brothers, Sam, Ralph, John, Larry and Billy DiPietro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 15, 1:00 p.m., at St. Rose Church.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Esther will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery with her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

