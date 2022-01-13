YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erma Patricia (Centofanti) Galose, 97, of Youngstown passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Hospice House of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

Erma was born February 24, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio to Gaetano and Rosalie (Gentile) Centofanti.

She graduated from East High School in 1943.

Erma worked for two years at General Fire Proofing Company.

She married Jack Galose in February 1945 in Youngstown; he preceded her in death on August 14, 1993.

Erma has four children: three daughters, Phyllis Galose, Donna Galose and Fran Agnone and one son, Anthony (Char) Galose; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Erma was an avid golfer and a member of the Hubbard Women’s Golf League for years. She was an excellent baker and cook.

There will be no services or calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Any contributions in Erma’s name may be made to St. Rose School in Girard, Ohio and the Veteran’s Outreach, 7 Belgrade Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful, dedicated, professional staff of Patriot Health Care of Girard, MVI Home Care, Dr. Ted Faull, Mark Gorospe, CNP, Biomedical Lab in Liberty Ohio,Dr. Baytosh, Dr. D. Abaco, Tina Simone and Hospice of the Valley Mercy Health. A very special thank you to the Trumbull County Veteran’s office and numerous offices who helped us during this journey.

