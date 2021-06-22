Emma Toplek, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Toplek, 77 of Girard, died Monday, June 21, 2021, after fighting Multiple Myeloma since 2017.

She was born in Germany on April 25, 1944. In 1952, she and her parents, Danica and Andreas Junger, settled in the Farrell-Sharon, Pennsylvania area.

She graduated from Sharon High School and had a cosmetology license.

On August 10, 1963, she married Paul Toplek at SS Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio and lived in the Liberty Township, Ohio area, where she and her husband raised a son and daughter.

She volunteered at her church and for some time taught CCD classes. Emma worked at Tri State Measurement and later loved being a teacher’s aide at Liberty Schools, from where she retired to become a caregiver to her elderly family.

She enjoyed cross stitching, cooking, baking and loved working in her flower garden. Emma was a kind and caring person to everyone she knew and she will be especially missed by her loving family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Paul; a daughter, Dr. Mariana (Dr. Brent) Swartz and granddaughter, Mackenzie Swartz, all of Bellefontaine, Ohio; her former daughter-in-law, Karen and a cousin in Croatia. She also leaves a niece, Erika and nephews, Erik and Duane Delahunt.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Dr. Paul A. Toplek; her parents; her in-laws, James and Stella Toplek; an uncle, an aunt and many family members in Croatia.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 25 at 12:00 p.m. at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

