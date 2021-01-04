Emily Elizabeth Montgomery, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily Elizabeth Montgomery, 26, of Apex, North Carolina, was taken from us Thursday, November 26, 2020.



Emily was born May 11, 1994 in Youngstown, Ohio to Amy Bowser Montgomery and was lovingly adopted at age eight by Bruce Montgomery, Sr.



Emily moved to North Carolina with her family in February 2015.

She was a licensed esthetician. After graduating from Aveda Institute with honors and perfect attendance, she dove right into eyelash extensions and became a master stylist; something to be proud of. She believed everyone had natural beauty and that her services were only meant to enhance those and then decided to open her own salon in Cary, North Carolina to broaden her services. She was excellent at what she did and was a true people person and pleaser.



If you knew Emily, you would see beauty, strength, light, love, compassion. She was honest, sometimes to a fault. She was fierce. She was sassy. She was loyal. She was joy and pure magic. And her smile and laughter lit up a room.



She is survived by her son, Greyson Adam Montgomery, whom she loved dearly; parents, Amy and Bruce; sisters, Shannon (Scott) Bellino and Samantha (Scott) Domes; brother, Bruce Montgomery, Jr.; her grandmothers, Joan Bowser and Joyce Ferrell Bowser; uncles, Douglas (Leslie) Bowser and Jeffrey (Marci) Bowser; aunts, Kimberly Bowser and Megan (Bill) Clark; cousins, Kayla, Cortni, Nathan and Julia; nieces, Sofia and Reese and nephews, Roman and Everett.



Our family is so appreciative of the love and support provided by so many.



A private ceremony for the family is planned in Apex, North Carolina. A memorial will be planned in Ohio sometime in 2021 to celebrate her life.

Local arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.