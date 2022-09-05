YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer Waller, 74, of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Elmer was born December 15, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Thomas Waller and Betty Dixon.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1970.

Elmer had worked for Lyco for over 30 years as a machinist and a welder.

Elmer enjoyed watching his TV shows, hunting, fishing and spending time with family but most of all his greatest joy was his grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Emalie (Eddie) Gordon, Lucas Gordon and Elmer Gordon; brother, William (Mary) Shonce; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lexie Waller; daughter, Tammie Harris; stepfather, Zane Shonce; brother, Gary Shonce and sister, Sharon Raymond.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. The family will be having a bereavement dinner following the service at the Girard American Legion, 11 High Street, Girard, OH 44420.

Elmer will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

