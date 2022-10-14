GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Ruth Cesene, 90, of Girard, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Aventura at Assumption Village in North Lima where she resided for the past 2 ½ years.



Eleanor was born July 8, 1932, in Girard, a daughter to John and Lempi (Hill) Carlson.



She was a 1950 graduate of Girard High School and was on the reunion committee for her class.

Eleanor dedicated over 20 years to US Steel as a teletype operator.



Eleanor was a beautiful, classy lady that was adored by many. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards. In her early years, Eleanor was an avid dancer frequenting Idora Park

Ballroom, Avon Oaks and Kuzman’s. Her musical favorites were The Lettermen, Engelbert

Humperdinck and Tom Jones. She also loved gambling, especially at the casinos in Las Vegas,

Atlantic City and Lake Tahoe.

Eleanor loved going on vacation to her Seawatch condo, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida and did that every year for 25 years. There, she made many memories and friends that became more like family. Eleanor would often visit her sons who reside in California and Arizona and enjoyed her time spent with them and their families – especially at Christmas.

A great lasting memory and special occasion was her 90th birthday that was

celebrated with family and friends at her daughter’s home this past July. Family meant the

absolute world to Eleanor and she cherished every moment with them.



Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jill Mayfield of Boardman, Randy (Kristin)

Mayfield of Gilbert, Arizona, Greg (Gabrielle) Mayfield of Campbell, California; grandchildren, Joshua and Kennedy; sister, Barbara (Joe) Pazillo of McDonald; stepson, Danny (Diane) Cesene of Hubbard; stepdaughter, Mary (Bob) Weaver of Mount Joy, Pennyslvania; brother-in-law, Ron (Nancy)Mayfield of Brandon, Mississippi; along with several wonderful nieces and nephews, as well as close family friend, Janet Edwards.



Along with her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Cesene;

brothers, Carl (Katherine) and Raymond (Betty) Carlson, in-laws, Lyman (Azalean) Mayfield

and Fred (Mary) Cesene.



Eleanor’s family would like to thank the staff of Aventura at Assumption Village and Hospice of

the Valley for their heartfelt care and compassion.

In accordance with Eleanor’s wishes, funeral services will be private.

Eleanor will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery with her husband.

