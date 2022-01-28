MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Evinsky, 84, of McDonald, formerly of Campbell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Omni Manor.

Eleanor was born February 24, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to John and Margaret (Janosko) Kracko.

Eleanor was a graduate of Campbell High School class of 1954.

She had worked for Templeman’s IGA in McDonald and was a self employed hairdresser.

Eleanor was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald and in earlier years taught CCD classes.

Once an avid golfer, she was in the Catholic Women’s Golf League. Eleanor enjoyed dancing, baking, polka music, being outdoors walking, flowers and was a Cleveland Brown’s fan but most of all she loved watching her grandchildren participate in their many sports.

Once a month sometimes even twice a month Eleanor and her good friends, Rosemary, Philly and Marie, would have lunch at Golden Hunan Chinese Restaurant. Eddie would always wait on them and he absolutely adored them.

Eleanor will be sadly missed by her children, Stephen (Kathy) Evinsky, Jr. of Niles, David (Carolyn) Evinsky of McDonald, Lori (Robert) Slominski of California and Denise (John) Meser of McDonald; grandchildren, Stephanie, Stephen, David, Michael, Emily, Daniel, Ian, Renee and Matthew; along with seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Evinsky, Sr., who she married November 29, 1958 and passed away May 21, 1987; sisters, Teresa and Margie and brother, David.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 31, 10:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 30, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Eleanor will be laid to rest at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association: https://act.alz.org/ or Hospice of the Valley: 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420 in Eleanor’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

