Eleanor “Bonnie” Tobin, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Bonnie” Tobin, 69, of Liberty Township, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie was born September 27, 1950 in New York, New York to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Cermak) Badolato.

Bonnie owned and operated Bonnie’s Beauty Palace in McDonald for ten years. She was a wonderful hairdresser.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Eleanor enjoyed crafts, going to garage sales and bargain shopping but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Bonnie leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 49 years, Michael Tobin, whom she married November 21, 1970; her children, Michelle (Derek) Scavnicky of Tampa, Florida and Nancy (Michael) McCormick of Colorado; her sisters, Dorothy “Dottie” of Arizona, Helen Ross and Jamie Tobin, both of Spring Valley, New York; brother, Nicholas Pomona of West Palm, Florida; her grandchildren, Alec Coman, Zachary Coman,Carter Coman, Reese McCormick, Camryn McCormick and Brooke Scavnicky and a son-in-law, Ron Coman of Liberty Township.

Besides her parents Bonnie is preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Coman; her sister, Barbara Scully and brothers, Joseph Badolato, Jackie Pmona and Eugene Badolato.

Per Bonnie’s Wishes there will be no services.

The family suggests that any memorial contribution be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Bonnie.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone's Funeral Home.

