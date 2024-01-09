GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Richard Stonebraker, 63, of Girard, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Edward was born on October 29, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Amanda Lee (Starcher) and Richard Eugene Stonebraker, Sr.

Ed was a 1978 graduate of Girard High School.

He enjoyed gardening, relaxing in nature, listening to music, hunting, fishing, playing logic games, watching football, talking religion and politics and most importantly, spending time with his beloved family and friends over a good meal.

“Stoney” was a laborer, working as a skilled CNC machine operator for many decades with several factories. He was proud to be a part of the United Steel Workers union and previously a Teamsters member.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory his wife of over 36 years, Trina (Martinez); his children, Christine of Cleveland and David (Keely Veatch) of Columbus; eldest brother, William (Charlene) Sampson and younger brother, Richard, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Dolly Santiago, Ruby (Joe) Diaz, Flor, Judy and Marysol Martinez; brothers-in-law, Keith Schmidt, Ruben and Conrado Martinez; uncle, Fields Starcher; many nieces, nephews and cousins and a black lab grandpuppy, Jellybean.

Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his youngest brother, Timothy and several siblings-in-law.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Niles First Christian Church on Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in honor of Labor Rights be made to the InterReligious Task Force on Central America and Colombia – 501c3 at: irtfcleveland.org/donate.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expression of sympathy to the Stonebraker family.

