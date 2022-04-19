GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward R. Williams, 96, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Edward was born on October 29, 1925 in Liberty Township, Ohio to Thomas and Elizabeth Williams.

Edward served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

He later went on to receive his master’s and worked as a teacher and principal for Girard City Schools until he retired in 1982. Edward was a member of the first Board of Educaton of Fair Haven Schools and also helped to start the Adult Basic Education in Trumbull County.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Edward R. (Robin) Williams, Jr. of Blue Ridge, Texas and Gayton ( Christine) Williams of Girard, Ohio. He also leaves his sisters, Sandy Virgilio of Colorado, Florence Snier of Howland and Judith Condrik of Colorado and grandchildren, Edward Williams III, Caitlin Williams, Thomas Williams and Sarah Williams.

Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Williams whom he married July 31, 1953 and passed March 26, 2021. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred McConnell, Theresa Ciolli and Jean Haschenburger; brother, Thomas Williams and great-grandchild, Heather Williams.

Private services will be held and Edward will be laid to rest next to Roberta at Niles Union Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

