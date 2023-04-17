GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Corky” Whorley Sr., 94 of Girard, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 in the comfort of his home.

Edward was born June 2, 1928 in Girard, Ohio, a son to the late Edward and Thelma (Bowser) Whorley.

Edward proudly served his country in the United States Merchant Marines during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in November of 1953.

He worked in construction as a millwright for many years. He has been a long time member of Millwright Pile Driver Local 1090.

Edward was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church and the Girard American Legion.

He enjoyed his spare time going fishing, hunting and woodworking.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory his children, Wendy Whorley of Girard and Edward “Chip” (Sherry) Whorley along with five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Shambach) Whorley who passed away December 5, 1992 and sister, Beverly Waldschmidt.

The family would like to thank his care team from Hospice of the Valley for their loving care.

There will be no services and Edward will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to his wife.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.