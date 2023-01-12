HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Charles Shacklock III, 45 of Hubbard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home.

Edward was born October 22, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Edward and Nancy (Niswonger) Shacklock, Jr.

He was a graduate of Mathews High School.

Edward had worked for Hubbard Schools as a bus mechanic for over 15 years.

In his spare time Edward enjoyed working on cars and loved his 1999 Trans Am and Camaros. He enjoyed listening to all music, especially Rock.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nine years, Karen (Clare) Shacklock, who he married August 15, 2013; mother, Nancy Shacklock; sister, Tuori (Marshall) Lukovich; stepchildren, Brett, Rebecca, Annabelle and Robert Killing; along with seven stepgrandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

