GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Christine DelBene, 89, of Girard, formerly of McDonald, entered Heaven’s Gate on Monday, July 3, 2023. Christine passed away at home with a large gathering of family who had planned to be in town for an “early 90” party.

Edna Christine was born on December 5, 1933, the daughter of Edgar C. and Esther C. (Cooper) Irwin.

Christine was a very faithful member of the Woodland Park United Methodist Church and then, the Girard First United Methodist Church, serving on many committees, teaching Sunday and Bible School and volunteering on practically every church function.

She also volunteered her time to Habitat for Humanity, Hospice of the Valley, as well as, taking a special mission trip to Dominica providing dental care with her husband, Dominic. Christine shared her many talents with family and friends. Her love of crocheting produced so many heirloom afghans for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as, beautiful hats and mittens she created and donated to various missions including Thrive 10:10. She created many beautiful needlework pictures earning awards at the Canfield Fair. “Back in the Day ” she made clothes, dance and halloween costumes for her kids with these moments being captured her diligence with beautiful photo albums before “scrapbooking” was a thing! Another specialty was feeding the family (and extended family) with many memorable dishes and Sunday dinners where Spaghetti and City Chicken dinners are still talked about by all who enjoyed.

Beyond raising five children (as well as hosting missionaries and exchange student, Jamie Correa) into her home, Chris worked alongside her husband, Dominic (later with son, Randall) as an assistant and receptionist at their Girard Dental Office, allowing her to schedule them out of the office early enough to hit the golf course on many summer evenings!

Chris kept close relationships to friends, including “club ladies” since high school, her and Dom’s dental school friends and their forever friends, Robin and Jim. Her extended relatives were always a phone call or letter away and spent many winter weeks at nephew Dave and Barb’s home in Arizona.

Her precious family whom she would visit often includes her sons, Richard (Bonnie) DelBene of Macedona, Jeffrey (Patricia) DelBene of Spring, Texas, Dr. Robert DelBene of Waynesville, South Carolina and Dr. Randall (Tracy) DelBene of Girard.

Preceding her in death was her daughter, Linda Schultz; sister, Catherine Shaffer and brothers, Edgar and William Irwin.

Funeral Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at Girard First United Methodist Church where the family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any contributions be sent to Ohio Living Hospice or the Girard First United Methodist Church in memory of Christine.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.