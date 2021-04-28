Dwight E. Cook, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwight E. Cook, 68, of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home.

Dwight was born May 8, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Fred and Bertha (Dearborn) Cook.

Dwight was a custodian for Warren City Schools for 15 years.

He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church.

Dwight leaves to cherish his memory his son, Sean Cook (Allison Smith) of Marysville, Ohio; sister, Carol (George) Stofko of Girard; brother, Fred (Ann) Cook of North Carolina and grandchildren, Parker and Landon.

Besides his parents, Dwight is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Lewis.

A private committal service will be held at Girard City Cemetery where Dwight will be laid to rest.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Cook family.

