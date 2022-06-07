LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Rushwin, 92, of Lakewood, Ohio, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Lakewood, Ohio where she was being taken care of by her granddaughter.

Dorothy was born March 27, 1930 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to Patsy and Angelino (Providence) Moffo.

Dorothy worked as a nurse’s aide and at Goodwill Industries.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her son-in-law, John Lago of Liberty Township; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her children, Marie Lago, Barbara Cheatham, Michael Rushwin, Richard Rushwin and Robert Rushwin, as well as her husband, Mitchell Rushwin, whom she was happily married to on April 30, 1949, until his passing on January 31, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the chapel at Belmont Park Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

