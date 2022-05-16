GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Kollar) Maffitt, 75, of Girard, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home with her husband and daughter at her side.

Dorothy was born November 29, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Mary (Kroliski) Kollar.

She was self-employed 39 years as a beautician and had her own hair salon “The Cutting Corner” in Girard.

She was a member of Holy Apostles St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Youngstown and in her spare time she enjoyed shopping, traveling and gambling with the club ladies. Dorothy also enjoyed Polish and Slovenian style polka music and events and most of all watching her Cleveland Cavaliers with her two buddies, Guido and Pumpkin at her side.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Maffitt whom she married on April 21, 1991. She also leaves her daughter, Dawn M. Pezzuto of Girard; her stepchildren, Diane (Steve) Pipo, John (Jamie) Maffitt, Larry “Jamie” Maffitt and Jason (Cindy) Maffitt; two grandchildren, Ryan Pezzuto and Noah Stephens; nine stepgrandchildren, Laura, Sarah, Steven, Michael, Johathon, Jacob, Brandon, Shelby and Amia; three great-grandchildren; a nephew, Michael Kollar and a niece, Carla (Robert) Poghen.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Julie A. Pezzuto; brother, Albert “Butch” Kollar and son in-law, William “Bill” Stephens.

Larry and Dawn would like to say thank you to Hospice of the Valley and Home Care by Callos for all their help and support.

Calling hour and memorial services will be held with Father Joseph Rudjak at Holy Apostles St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Youngstown on Friday, May 20, at 10:00 a.m; Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

