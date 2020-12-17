Dorothy M. Young, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Young, 84, of Youngstown, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Dorothy was born February 22, 1936 in Corning, New York, a daughter of Kenneth and Ella (Strait) Williams.

She enjoyed crocheting and gardening and was a member of the Church Hill United Methodist Church.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Terrence (Francia) Young of Las Vegas, John P. Young of Youngstown and Robyn Young of Hubbard; grandchildren, Jennifer, Lisa, Christina, Ryan and Dan Young and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathleen Young; brothers, Kenneth, Edward and Donald Williams and also grandson, John- Paul Young.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 20, at Church Hill United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Church Hill United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.