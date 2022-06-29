GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Weitzman, 95, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Dorothy was born September 26, 1926 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lewis and Mayme (Coates) Ott.

Dorothy was a 1944 graduate of South High School.

She had worked as a secretary for the Youngstown Board of Education and for 30 years, for the Western Reserve Baptist Church.

Dorothy had studied fundamental voice lessons privately and at the Dana School of Music. She was a soprano soloist for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Choir and the Saxon Club Concordia Group, where she had the opportunity to travel to Germany and Austria to sing.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and going to all their sporting events.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Dean (Janice) Weitzman, whom she lived with for many years, Diane Colapietro of Girard and Doug (Sherri) Weitzman of Poland; grandchildren, Amanda (Travis) Bernard, Sara (Tony) Mathews, Melissa (Maggie) Dolan-Weitzman, Kaelyn Weitzman and Ryan Weitzman; and great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Santino and Avianna Mathews, Olivia Dolan-Weitzman and Sofia Bernard.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, David Weitzman, who died in 1966 and her grandson, Michael Colapietro.

Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

