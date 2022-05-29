GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Fellows, 89, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home.

Dorothy was born November 27, 1932, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Mary (Romano) Genova.

She had previously worked as an LPN at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dorothy enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Linda J. Hernandez, Dr. Richard (Dr. Charlene) Macko and Phillip (Yixuon) Macko; stepdaughter, Deborah (Charles) Brkich; nine grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren, two great-grandchildren and 20 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Fellows, who she married February 19, 1977 and passed away December 9, 2020; sister, Sara Gearhart; brother, Phillip Genova and stepsons, Edward and Stephen Fellows.

In accordance with Dorothy’s wishes there will be no services.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Sammarone and MVI Hospice for their compassionate and impeccable care that was given to Dorothy.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.