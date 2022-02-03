GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy F. Masternick, 96, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Dorothy was born November 3, 1925 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William J. and Annabelle (Onspaugh) Fritz.

Dorothy graduated from Beaver Falls High School and Jameson Memorial School of Nursing in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She worked in a wartime factory as a bomb inspector during WWII while attending nursing school. While working as a registered nurse at North Side Hospital she attended Youngstown State University where she met her future husband, John Masternick. They married on June 25, 1949 and together they co-owned, developed and operated Windsor House Nursing Homes.

Dorothy was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and was very active in the Catholic community. She served as President of the Youngstown Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Bishops Advisory Board, Retired Priests Commission, Ohio Catholic Conference, was an advocate of Catholic School education and organized a monthly Rosary group. She was especially active in the Cursillo movement which shaped her commitment to care for the elderly in our community with compassion and dignity. Along with her husband they established the John and Dorothy Masternick Foundation which provides funding to Catholic education and scholarships for local high school graduates and nursing students, as well as establishing the nursing simulation laboratory at Youngstown State University.



Dorothy was a natural caregiver and had a strong faith. She loved to host Sunday dinner, bridge club and loved to read and paint. After retiring she enjoyed spending time in Florida but her favorite thing to do was to spoil her grandchildren, especially at Christmas.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: two sons, Jeffrey (Terri) Masternick and Atty. John J. (Melissa) Masternick and two daughters, Maria Masternick and Theresa (Leo) Grimes; grandchildren, John Colby Grimes, Daniel (Stacy) Grimes, Ken Grimes, John Michael Masternick, Christopher Masternick, Alyssa Masternick, Kevin (Erica) Pangio and Amy Pangio; great-grandson, Dean Grimes; nephew, Greg (Cheryl) Hardy; great-niece, Jennifer and great-nephew, Jason.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Mildred Hardy and her brother, Donald W. Fritz.

Due to the current health conditions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held for Dorothy at St. Rose Church and she was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery next to her husband.

A celebration of life will be held in Dorothy’s memory to be announced at a later date.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff that embraced Dorothy at Liberty Health Care Center and Liberty Arms and became her second family over the past several years.



Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Please visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com where any expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family.

In remembrance the family requests any donations be made to the Beatitude House or a charity of your choice.

