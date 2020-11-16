Dorothy E. Mohn, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Mohn, 90, of Girard, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born November 21, 1929, a daughter of Attorney Michael A. and Mary L. (Orians) Del Bene. She was a sister to Norene Del Bene Beach of Alexandria, Virginia, Joyce Del Bene Acheson of Lima, Ohio, Pauline Del Bene Boye of Warren, Ohio and Charles A. Del Bene, who is deceased.

Dorothy was a graduate of St. Rose Elementary School, Girard High School, Seton Hill College and Youngstown State University.

She was a member of St. Rose Church and the Mary Chesney Chapter of DAR.

She married Richard G. Mohn (Deceased) on December 1, 1951, the father of their eight children.

She was a mother to Geoffrey R. Mohn and wife, Rebecca, of Huntington, West Virginia, Mary Mohn Deutsch, husband, Gary, of St Louis, Missouri, Rosanne Mohn Murphy, husband, Thomas, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Lisa Mohn Chapman, husband, John, of Brunswick, Georgia, Megan Mohn Johnson, husband, Jeffery, of Athens, West Virginia, Joyce Mohn Burton, husband, Walter, of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, Michael A. Mohn, wife, Rebecca (deceased), of Girard and Gretchen Mohn Cipriano, husband, Christopher, of Columbus, Ohio. She was a grandmother to 19 grandchildren, one of whom, Kent Burton, is deceased and 17 great-grandchildren. She had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All afforded her a rich, full and happy life.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 19, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Church, 48 N. Main Street, Girard, Ohio, or the Emmanuel Community Care Center, 2 N. State Street, Girard, Ohio 44420, of which she was a loyal supporter.

