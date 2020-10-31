Doris Jean Karl, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Karl, age 89, of Austintown, formerly of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Doris was born on November 2, 1930 in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Emma Black.

Doris devoted her life to taking care of her family. She enjoyed gambling, baking, cooking and especially spending time with family.

Doris leaves behind her children, Pam (Mark) Brown of Austintown and Bruce (Debbie) Karl of North Ridgeville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Andrew Karl (Kelly), Cathy Kowalski (Mike), Matthew Karl (Carolyn) and Michael Garuccio (Ashley) and five great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by six remaining sisters and brothers.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Karl, whom she married February 18, 1950; her daughter, Sandy Hejkuk (Rick) and four siblings.

Per Doris’ wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

