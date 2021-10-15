Donna Holmes, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Holmes, 85, of McDonald, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Austintown Health Care Center.

Donna was born January 6, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to the late, William and Mary Margaret (Collins) Fisher.

She was devoted to taking care of her family all her life.

Donna was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

She enjoyed crocheting, crafts and decorating, along with bowling and was a part of many leagues, with her husband, William. Donna loved spending time at her cabin in Smithport, Ohio.

She is survived by her children, Debra Bigley of McDonald, Denise Spencer of Boardman, William Holmes, Jr. of Boardman, Robin (Edward) Crish of Girard and Michelle Holmes of Austintown; brother, Richard Fisher of Girard; along with 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Carr and brothers, William, Gene and Robert Holmes.

In honor of Donna’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.