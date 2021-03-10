Donald R. Gerry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Gerry, 85, of Youngstown, formerly of Girard, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Windsor House in Canfield.

Donald was born April 5, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Raymond and Agnes Gerry.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and following, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Donald was a salesman for Litco for 40 years.

He was a member of Wisdom Church. He loved the church and his church family and was a devoted member.

He was also a member of the NRA. Donald had a passion and vast knowledge of guns and all cars. He loved sharing that knowledge with anyone interested and he rejoiced in the fellowship of those he held close.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Shawnda (Barry) Smoker of Pittsburgh, Annie Gerry of Monroeville, Pennsylvania and Amy Gerry of Youngstown and stepchildren, Dave Schory (Jane Zimmerman) of Dayton, Ohio, Tim (Trish) Schory of Lake Zurich, Illinois and Karen (Doug) Stevenson of Sunnyvale, California.

Besides his parents Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Reichel) Gerry and his sister, Eleanor Doyle.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2:00 p.m. at Wisdom Church, 1665 Shannon Road, Girard, OH 44420, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Wisdom Church in Donald’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

