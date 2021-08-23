Donald Lame, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lame, 79, of Mineral Ridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Briarfield Manor.

Donald was born May 20, 1942 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Angelo and Mary Jo (D’addario) Lame.

He was a graduateof McKeesport High School and attended Youngstown University receiving a Bachelor Degree in Business.

Donald proudly worked for General Motors Lordstown, retiring after 36 years of faithful service.

He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Girard Aerie #2172.

Donald loved cars and attending car shows. He loved food and music. He enjoyed history and was proud of his Italian heritage. He especially loved to travel with his love Patty, by his side. Although there were countless vacations, their favorite was Disney World. He was proud of his family and a loving husband, father and Papa. Donald had a beautiful singing voice and had a great sense of humor, with his outgoing personality, he was loved by all.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Ragozine) Lame, who he married August 8, 1964; children, Donald (Rebecca) Lame and Ronald (Melissa) Lame; brother, Robert (Maria) Lame; grandchildren, Anthony (Melissa), Hannah, Parker and Ronald; great grandchildren, Ethan and Haylee; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Donald will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Cross Roads Hospice: 9775 Rockside Rd Suite 270, Valley View OH 44125, in Donald’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Blackstone Funeral Home.

