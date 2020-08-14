Donald G. Shontz, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. Shontz, Sr. entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home, in Girard, surrounded by family.

Donald was born October 11, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Philo and Edith (McClimans) Shontz.

He served his country in the Navy during World War II and worked at Ohio Bell, later AT&T, as an installer and line repairman for 38 years.

He enjoyed camping and traveling with his family, gardening, watching NASCAR and going to local car shows with his ’66 Oldsmobile 442.

Donald leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Leona (Richards) Shontz whom he married December 12, 1952; his daughter, Deborah Duer of Vienna, Ohio; sons, Donald G. Shontz, Jr. of Miamisburg, Ohio and Mark (“Sissy” Margaret) Shontz, Sr. of Lordstown, Ohio; a brother, Ralph Milton Shontz of Hubbard; son-in-law, David Duer; grandchildren, Mark, DJ and Lindsey and great-grandchildren, Rowan, Roark, Nash and Nixon.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Della Hayes.

A private service will be held on Monday, August 17 at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, in Donald’s memory.

To send any expressions of sympathy to the family, visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com.

