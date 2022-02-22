GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Greathouse, 83, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Vibra Hospital in Boardman with his family by his side.

Donald was born December 2, 1938 in Girard, Ohio.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman. He was honorably discharged from his duties on December 1, 1960.

Upon his return home Donald was employed at Cleveland Clinic Hospital as a cast tech, retiring after 25 years.

He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post 235.

Donald enjoyed playing pogo games on the computer and in his younger years liked to play horseshoes.

He was a hard worker and was a very proud grandpa.

Donald leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Stuckey) Greathouse, who he married October 31, 1963; his children, Karen (Michael) Headen of Maple Heights, Ohio, Tracy Greathouse of Girard and George Greathouse of Middlefield, Ohio; brother, Ernie (Pam) Greathouse of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Rose, Ciera and Dante, along with great-grandchildren, Ember and Ocean.

Along with his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his son, Richard Greathouse and his brother, Richard Greathouse.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service with military honors, at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Greathouse family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.