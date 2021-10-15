Donald C. Parker, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald C. Parker, 86, of Girard passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with his family at his side.

Don was born June 23, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Clayton and Evelyn (Port) Parker.

He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Don was a lifelong resident of Girard where he owned and operated Car Town Motor Sales, where he retired after 47 years.

Don was a member of the Girard First United Methodist Church.

Don had a great passion for cars and enjoyed spending quality time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Judith (Jeff) Seiber of Niles, Bradley (Kathy) Parker of Girard and Evelyn (Dan) Kiger of Mineral Ridge; grandchildren, Joshua (Suzie) Seiber, Ashley (Rick) Greenwood, Jenna (Cory) Ramsey, Jamie (Randy) Stottlemire, Abbey (Andrew) Zizzo, Zachary (Michele) Kiger and Julie (Arsen) Balukh and his great-grandchildren, Spencer, Emilia, Parker, Ellie, Annabelle, Anderson, Vaughn, Adalyn and Maverick.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Elberta Parker, with whom he shared a long and loving marriage and his brother, Howard Parker.

Private services were held at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

Donald was laid to rest next to his loving wife at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Girard First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market Street, Girard, OH 44420; First Church of God, 1026 Salt Springs Road, Niles, OH 44446 or the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

