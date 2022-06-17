GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Dominic R. DelBene, 91, of Girard, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Dominic was born March 27, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Michael and Margaret (Augustine) DelBene.

Dominic was a graduate of Girard High School, the University of Cincinnati in 1954 and The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1958.

He served for the U.S. Army at Ft. Jackson, in Columbia, South Carolina, as a dentist for two years.

After the service, Dr. DelBene first had his dental office on Market Street in Youngstown and then moved his office to Girard, where he had his own practice from 1964-2000, working with his son, Randall, the last seven years.



Dom was a very faithful member of the Woodland Park United Methodist Church and also the Girard First United Methodist Church, where he served many roles including lay leader, finance chair, Sunday School teacher and always sang in the choir. His deep devotion and Bible study has been an inspiration to all who new him.



In 1988, he and his wife, Christine, had taken a special mission trip to Dominica where they provided much needed dental care. He has volunteered for Habitat, Meals on Wheels and many other church missions, humbly giving of his time.



“Deets” loved all kinds of sports and was inducted into the Girard Hall of Fame in its second year. He credited Coach Phil Koppel for his sports – and life – lessons. He starred at University of Cincy under Hall of Famer Sid Gilman, where he was co-captain and held many records. He passed his love of sports on to his children and grandchildren and coached (and played!) with them at every level. Later, golf became his favorite pastime, playing in leagues or with his wife or boys and making memorable trips with family and friends.



Whether at home, work or vacation, Dom was always kind, humble and compassionate to his family, friends, neighbors and patients.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 69 years, Christine (Irwin) DelBene, whom he married February 16, 1953; she was his soulmate, doing everything together and his rock as evidenced by her endless devotion and love right to the end. His children include Richard (Bonnie) DelBene of Macedonia, Jeffrey (Patricia) DelBene of Spring, Texas, Dr. Robert DelBene of Waynesville, North Carolina and Dr. Randall (Tracy) DelBene of Girard; his brother, Alex (Lena) DelBene of Girard, as well as 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren round out his beautiful family.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Schultz.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 19 at Girard First United Methodist Church at 7:00 p.m., where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., until the time of service.

Dominic will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: Ruth’s Boutique (of the First United Methodist Church in Girard) or Ohio Living Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.