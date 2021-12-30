GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Dominic J. Falgiani, 64, of Girard, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Dominic was born June 2, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alfred and Theresa (Bevilacqua) Falgiani Sr.

Dominic had worked for Altronic’s as a shipper and had previously owned and operated Ohio Wine Connection.

He was a 1975 graduate of Girard High School.

He a member of the First Christian Church in Girard.

Dominic had a passion for cars. His love of cars started with Ford’s but had owned a Shelby Corvette and after about 40 years sold it in 2019. He had an avid affection for all kinds of animals, especially cats and would feed the birds and squirrels in his backyard all the time. Dominic had the type of personality that people just loved about him. He was a kid at heart and the life of the party anywhere.

He will be sadly missed by many of his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jill A. (Jones) Falgiani, whom he married October 20, 1984; his father, Alfred, of Poland; sisters, Ida Falgiani of Poland and Diane (Mickey) Whitacre of Girard; brother, Freddie Falgiani of Girard; mother-in-law, Joyce McWilliams Jones Pritchette of Girard; father-in-law, Arthur (Doris) Jones of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by his stepfather-in-law, James Pritchett.

Dominic will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: First Christian Church Memorial Fund. 140 E. Broadway Ave., Girard, Ohio 44420.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

