Dominic DiCesare, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic DiCesare, 81, of Girard, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with his family by his side.

Dominic was born November 11, 1939 in Girard, a son of Dominic and Nora (Buongrazio) DiCesare.

He was a Girard High School graduate and was a lifelong resident.

After high school Dominic enlisted in the U.S Army and proudly served his country.

Dominic had previously worked for Schwebel’s for over 25 years and later worked for Kennametal.

He was a member of the Girard Eagle’s Lodge Aerie 2172.

In his younger days he was an avid bowler. His happiest times were spent at the casinos. Dominic was an avid Ohio State fan and Cleveland Indians fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Marie DiCesare (fiancé, Michael Dodd) of Girard and Joseph DiCesare (fiancée, Patricia Emerson) of Girard; stepchildren, Gregory (Kelly) Symbolik of McDonald, Bradley Symbolik (Rebecca Crago) of Youngstown and Jodi Walters of Boardman; sisters, Janet (Sandy) Zander of Niles and Frances Stanovcak of Girard; along with 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren

Besides his parents Dominic is preceded in death by his wife, Delores (Molin) DiCesare, who passed away May 29, 2017; sister, Mary Lou Acri; brothers-in-law, Robert Stanovcak and Charles Acri and his beloved dog, Molly

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. It has been suggested by the family that any elderly may pay their respects from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Dominic will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery next to his wife.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Dominic.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

