LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Kifer, 76, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022, with her family by her side.

Dolores was born September 27, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James and Martha Ryan.

She spent her life taking care of her family. Dolores was a member of Harvest Ministries in Wadesboro, North Carolina.



She loved cooking and was a fantastic baker, her specialty was wedding cakes. She will also be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



Dolores leaves to cherish her memory her children; Dealeigh (George) Bednar, of Liberty T ownship., Scott (Heidi) Kifer, of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, Melvin “Sonny” (Faith) Kifer of Masury, Ohio and Raymond (Lorraine) Kifer of Wadesboro,North Carolina; sisters Patty Crivella, Caroline Haag, Alma Kelly, Kathy Parnalius; brother, Kenny Ryan; grandchildren, Tia Mosko, Tyler Mosko, Cameron Bednar, Shoshanna (Matt) Lucas, Scott Kifer II, Michael Kifer, Joshua (Sabrina) Kifer, Ashley (Greg) Kifer-Roach, Alyssa (Josh) Kifer, Kaleigh Kifer, Jessica (Jeramiah) Woodall, Raymond (Lela) Kifer Jr., Jordan Hannah and Renee (Benji) Kifer; along with 20 great-grandchildren.



Along with her parents Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, James Kifer, who she married March 20, 1965 and passed away March 23, 2019; a grandson, Cade Bednar; sisters, Iona Rebic, Francis Best, Shirley Smith and Kathleen Nelson; and brothers, Jimmy and Melvin Ryan.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard followed by a time of reflection at 6:00 p.m. and also on Saturday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 30 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Bartlett of Liberty Church of God Prophecy, Pastor Tim Adams of Harvest Ministries in Wadesboro, North Carolina and Pastor Scott Kifer of House of Hope.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Kifer family.

