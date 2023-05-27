Dixie Haught, 60, of Youngstown, went to live eternally in heaven on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dixie was born May 10, 1963, in Kentucky, the daughter of James and Tamsey (Kelly) Huston.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed solving word puzzles.

Left to cherish her memory is her life companion of 38 years, Aaron Hampton; children, Georgeanne Haught and Herbie Haught both of Youngstown; sisters, Mishelle Sutherland, Peggy Cassidy and Connie Huston all of Youngstown; brothers, Rondal and Donald Huston both of Youngstown; granddaughter, Heaven and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Casey Huston.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home with calling hours being held a hour prior.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

