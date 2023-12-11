YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane E. Fritz, 70, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Diane was born February 4, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lloyd and Betty Fisher.

Diane had worked for Blue Ribbon Laundromat and for Simco, in the maintenance department.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 34 years, Roger Fritz, whom she married July 22, 1989; sister, Carol Baumhauer of Piqua, Ohio; twin brother, Don Fisher of Milford, Ohio; brother, Ken Fisher of Florida; stepbrothers, Jerry and Larry Phillips; stepsister, Terry Frantz and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her brother, Brian Fisher.

As per Diane’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.