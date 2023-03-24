GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Bell, 71 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown following a long illness.

Dennis was born February 19, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late George and Hazel (Leasure) Bell.

Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He had previously worked as a crane operator at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, then worked in Chardon at a chemical plant and also in Miami, Florida.

Dennis was a former member of the Warren Ski Club.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and Harley Davidson. Dennis loved to dance and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Dennis leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Tammy Bell; sisters, Janet (John)Kalan, Lori Hepfner and Bonnie (Keith) Duffy; brothers, Gary Bell and Ralph (Darlene) Bell, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 27, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Dennis will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

