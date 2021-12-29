YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delphia “Pearl” Saare, 85, of Youngstown, peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Austintown Healthcare Center surrounded by her loving family.

Pearl was born October 30, 1936 in Procious, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Roy and Thelma (Leary) Hanshaw.

She had worked at Super 8 Motel retiring in 2011.

She was a faithful member of New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty.

Pearl previously volunteered her time helping at Liberty Schools in the Nearly New Shop program. Pearl enjoyed crafts, quilting, word searches and attending to her garden where she grew many flowers and vegetables. Most importantly she loved her family and cherished every moment with them.

Pearl was a woman of great faith and would read her bible every morning to start her day. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pearl leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 32 years, Albert Saare, who she married March 6, 1989; her children, Faron (Barbara) Deans of Girard, Michael Deans of Youngstown, Donald (Charmaine) Deans, Jr. of Vienna and Bobby (Jennifer) Deans of Girard; stepchildren, Mary Jane Montgomery of Liberty and Robert (Janet) Saare of CA; sister, Dorothy Cummins of West Virginia; brother, Henry Hanshaw of West Virginia; along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Pearl is preceded in death by her brothers, Burl and Doy Hanshaw and sisters, May and Jane.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Pearl will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to New Life Lutheran Church: 1181 Churchill Hubbard Rd, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, Illinois 60611.

The family would like to thank the staff at Austintown Healthcare Center for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Pearl and a special thank you to Mary Jane Montgomery for her endless loving care to Pearl.

Arrangements were entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

