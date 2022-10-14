GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores R. Westover, 82, of Girard, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Delores was born February 10, 1940 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Blair and Dorothy (Heeter) McAnich.

Delores had worked for 27 years at Petro Truck Stop, cleaning.

In her spare time Delores enjoyed shopping, playing bingo and getting her hair done.

She was a very giving person, always thinking of others and donating to various causes and organizations. Spending time with her family is what meant the most to her.

Delores will be sadly missed by her children; William Westover of Girard, Thomas (Freda) Westover of Mineral Ridge, Kenneth Westover of Vienna and Eldora Westover (Clayton) of Girard; sister, Connie McAnich of Marienville Pennsylvania; brother, David (Patty) Chmelik of Mineral Ridge along with 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Delores is preceded in death by her husband, Feldman Westover; a son, Feldman Westover, Jr.; sister, Nancy McAnich and brothers, Larry McAnich and Steven Chmelik.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 17, 12:00 p.m. at Mahoning Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home. You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Westover family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.