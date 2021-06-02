Deborah Ann Huston, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Ann Huston, 65, of Youngstown, passed away on May 28, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Deborah was born December 7, 1955, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Barbara Hall.

She graduated from Harding Business College and worked as an office manager for Attorney Elaine Greaves, in Youngstown.

She enjoyed playing bingo, working on her crafts and spending time with her family.

Deborah leaves to cherish her memory her children, Christopher Hall, Jennifer (James Scurry) Huston and Matthew (Maria) Huston, all of Youngstown; sister, Barbara (Donald) Flipin; brothers, Ronald (Joan) Rhodes of Youngstown and George (Peggy) Hall of Girard; five grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deborah is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alvin Hall, Donald Rhodes and Harold Abbott; sister-in-law, Cindy Hall and one grandson.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 5 at Blackstone’s Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and everyone at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy to the family.

