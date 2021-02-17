David Weymer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David was sadly taken from our lives at the Hospice of the Valley on Monday, February 15, 2021. David was 64 years old.

He was born November 26, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Paul P. and Clara M. (Mihelich) Weymer.

David was ill for several years. Many people never realized this because he never complained about being sick. David was a kind man, smiling through his pain and willing to help anyone who needed it.



David retired from UPS after 40 years where he was a feeder driver. He would drive to Cleveland twice a night hauling triple trailers.



David was a member of Saint Patrick’s Church in Hubbard.

He was also a member of the Mahoning Valley Sportsman’s Association. David had many hobbies which included collecting and restoring cars, motorcycle riding and collecting guns. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. The highlight of every year would be to take his only daughter, Madison to the Hubbard Fishing Derby.



Besides his father, Paul of Liberty, he leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Madison L. Weymer of Hubbard. David loved her with his entire being and was such a proud father. David leaves his sister, Terri (Weymer) Perry and her husband, James, of Boardman; a brother, Paul and his wife, LouAnn, of Vienna and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

David is preceded in death by his dear mother, Clara and his sweet infant son, Jacob.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, February 18 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. also Friday, February 19 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, in Girard.

The family requests that people follow social distancing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Rose Church in Girard at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 19.

David will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery next to his son, Jacob.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy to the family.

