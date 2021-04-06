David S. Harvey, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Harvey, Sr., 84 of Canfield, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

David was born May 18, 1936 in Geneva, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Kathryn (McColl) Harvey.

He served his country in the U.S. Army.

David had worked for H.K. Porter in Warren and then for General Motors in Lordstown where he had worked on the line for 33 years.

David was an active member of the Boardman Baptist Church.

He was a great enthusiast of old cars, baseball and enjoyed going to Panera Bread in the mornings with his friends. He was a family man and loved spending quality time with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Susan Harvey, whom he married July 25, 1964; his son, David (Esther) Harvey, Jr. of Lakeland, Florida; his daughter, Holly (Darrin) Rhoads of Canfield; sister, Mable Dale; brothers, Daniel (Marsha) Harvey of Arizona and Donald Harvey of Colorado and his grandchildren, Tylor and Carter Rhoads and Silas and Brogan Harvey.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 11, 10:45 a.m. at the Boardman Baptist Church followed by the Military Honors presented by the Ellsworth V.F.W. Post #9571.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: Hospice of the Valley or the Boardman Baptist Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.