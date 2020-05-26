David M. Price, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Price, Sr., 86, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, with his loving children by his side.

Son of the late Edward and Ella (Bickle) Price, David was born on December 24, 1933 in

Youngstown, Ohio.

He was proud to have been raised on the east side and he loved sharing the story of Council Rock.

David proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

In August of 1957 he married Patricia Conti. Together they raised their family in Liberty Township where they enjoyed being active in the community and schools.

David worked for Ohio Edison Company for 16 years and later owned and operated Price Tree Service.

David was a member of Howland United Methodist Church and a former member of the Rotary Club and the Girard Elks Lodge.

He was a fun-loving guy who had a passion for flying and rebuilding antique airplanes, woodworking and playing and listening to music.

David loved his family dearly and leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jewel (Frank) Benson of Columbus and David (Suzanne) Price, Jr. of Liberty Township; along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, David is preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Evans, Eileen Lewis, Jean Muccio,

Ann Carter, Gayle Shields and brothers, Gordon Price and Edward Price, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

David will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Our family would like to extend special thanks to Carolyn Lewis, Joanna and Priscilla Day and all of his loving caregivers.

Contributions in David’s memory can be made to Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland-Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484 and Northeast Ohio Adoption Services, 5000 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.



Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or memories you have of David to his family.

