David L. King, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. King, 76, of Brookfield, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

David was born April 3, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Ernest and Katherine (Yudt) King.

David had worked for Midland Ross in Farrell, Pennsylvania, for over 18 years and then worked for Niles Expanded Metals in Niles, Ohio.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, mostly stationed in Germany.

He loved cooking and was a great cook, baking, watching sports of all kinds and had recently started playing Euchre with his friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Cheryl A. Lewis, whom he married June 27, 1970; his children, Michele “Micki” (Edward) Turner of Brookfield, David King of Brookfield and Melissa “Missy” King of Brookfield; his granddaughters, Samantha “Sami” Craig and Kristina Craig; sister, Judy DeShon of California and brother, Raymond (Patricia) King of West Virginia.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gene King.

As per David’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

David will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any condolences to the family.