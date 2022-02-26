GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Brown, 76, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Dave was born March 2, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Howard and Helen (Gerke) Brown.

Dave retired in 2020 as a welder from R.L. Best, in Boardman and had previously worked for US Steel Ohio Works.

He was a member of the IFH Club, American Legion Post #235 and the Army and Navy Garrison #422.

Dave enjoyed fishing and especially golfing with his friends.

He served his country proudly in the US Navy Seabees.

Dave leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, Maryann (Demetruk) Brown, whom he married April 27, 1968; his sons, Jeffery (Janine) Brown of Chantilly, Virginia, Donny Brown and Jason (Sara Jo) Brown, both of Girard; grandchildren, Gabriella, Hallie, Brysen and Braedyn; his childhood best friend, Ron Dyce and his beloved dog Daisy.

Besides his parents, Dave is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Salazar.

In respecting Dave’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

