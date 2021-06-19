David A. “Davey” Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. “Davey” Jones, 79, of Warren, formerly of Girard, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Davey was born August 2, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of William and Sarah (Scheckengost) Jones.

Davey served his country in the United States Navy from 1960-1964.

He retired from General Motors in 1995 after 30 years.

Davey was an avid club member and enjoyed attending club events for the DeWitt McConnell American Legion Post #235, where he served on the military honors guard, the IFH Club, the Army-Navy Garrison #422 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge.

He enjoyed spending his time fishing, traveling with his wife, dancing and going to casinos.

Davey leaves to cherish his memory his children, David A. (Wendy) Jones II of Niles and Dorothy (Ellis) Rudolph of Ecuador; stepchildren, John Smith of Niles and Donna (Michael) Beckett of Niles; sisters, Gloria Jones and Eunice Smith; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Jones, whom he married on May 17, 2008 and passed on August 3, 2020; sister, Mitzi Wolfe and brothers, William, Robert and James Jones.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, at 7:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, followed by military honors conducted by his fellow comrades.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service, 7:00 p.m.

Davey will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family suggests any material contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Davey.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

