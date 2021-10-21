Darlene Marie Burton, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Marie Burton, 75, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in the comfort of her home.

Darlene was born October 29, 1945 in Georgia, a daughter to the late James and Stella (Wilson) Abblett.

She had worked for Packard Electric and retired after 30 years.

Darlene was a member of the Girard Eagles Club.

She enjoyed ceramics, painting, traveling and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren.



Darlene is survived by her children, Renee (Rudy) Rouweyha of Austintown, Robert (Cheryl) Burton of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, Kelley (Lou) Rich of Greenford, Craig (Valarie) Burton of Howland, Christopher (Holly) Burton of Austintown and Vince (Jill) Burton of Liberty; sister, Karen Hall of Girard; stepbrothers, Jay Hall of Niles and Larry Hall of Campbell; niece, Donna Zaczyk of Ravenna; nephew, Kevin Hall of Girard; along with 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents Darlene is preceded in death by her half-brothers; David Hall and Eddy Hall and half-sister, Brenda Drummond.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Burton family.

