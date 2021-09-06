Daniel W. Day, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel W. Day, 68, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Daniel was born on March 20, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late Wilfred Day, Jr. and Katherine (Bragham) Evans.

He was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Daniel had worked for his family business, Malone and Day Company and after retired from Trumbull Industries in sales.

He was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church.

Daniel enjoyed golfing and was a huge Cleveland sports fan, especially Ohio State University.

Daniel will be sadly missed by his wife of 42 years, Sherry (Strong) Day, who he married December 9, 1978; his children, Cory (Cathy) Day of Palmetto, Florida, Katie (Kris) Hodge of Mineral Ridge and Abby (AJ) Ruberto of Niles; grandchildren, Brennen and Audrey Hodge and Isabella and Adrianna Ruberto; sister, Patti Padovani of Cortland; along with his nieces and nephew, Jennifer Ritz, Heather Kotovc and Justin Kotovc.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2:00 p.m. at Girard First United Methodist. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Day family.

