Daniel T. Morgan, McDonald, Ohio

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel T. Morgan, 71, of McDonald, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 in his home after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born November 4, 1949 in East Liverpool, the son of John E. and June P. (Schmelzenbach) Morgan.

He graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1967 and was a 1975 graduate of the YSU Dana School of Music where he was a member of both the marching band and jazz band.

Dan was a guitarist from the time he was 14 and played in bands for over 40 years. He was a guitar teacher and piano tuner. He worked for the USPS where he was a mail carrier and later worked in building maintenance, retiring in 2015.

Dan was a member of Niles Presbyterian Church, where he served as elder and deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Mountjoy) Morgan, having just celebrated their 47th anniversary; his children, Matthew (Tricia) Morgan of Girard and Katie (Matthew) Brake of Milan, Tennessee and four grandchildren, Lennon and Zachary Morgan and Duncan and Phoebe Brake, the absolute joys of his life. He is also survived by his brother, Dave Morgan of East Liverpool; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rich and Anne Mountjoy, of Sparta, New Jersey; two nieces, one nephew, two great-nephews and numerous cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents, John and Maude Morgan and Frank and Clara Schmelzenbach and an infant brother, Joseph Morgan.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 14, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard.

A private memorial service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the YSU Dana School of Music, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502, in Dan’s name.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Dan to his family.

