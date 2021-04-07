Daniel J. Chintella, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Chintella, 69, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home.

Daniel was born August 10, 1951 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Daniel and Marietta (Fiormanti) Chintella, Sr.

He had worked for Cassens as a truck driver hauling cars for over 30 years.

Daniel was a member of the Teamsters Local 377.

He was on the Riverview Golf League; he was an avid golfer, loved his family and enjoyed watching golf.

Daniel leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 22 years, Loretta (Bono) Chintella, who he married July 10, 1998; his children, Brooke (Paul) Belldon of London, Nick (Missy) O’Connell of McDonald and Danielle (Andrew) Chintella-Waltrip of Florida; brother, Joe Chintella of Hubbard; niece, Denise Chintella; grandchildren, Hailey (Mark) and Leeshy; cousin, Tina DeMarco and Paul (Nancy) Marks who was like a second father to Daniel.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 10, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Chintella home where family and friends are welcomed.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Chintella family.

