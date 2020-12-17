Daisy Doerr, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daisy Doerr, 88, of Liberty Township, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Daisy was born July 15, 1932.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Daisy is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Doerr, Jr., whom she married July 7, 1956 and died December 2, 2006 and her sister, Lillian.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 21, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 54 Laird Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Daisy will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery, next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy.