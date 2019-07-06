Cynthia (Tascione) Sweeney, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Sweeney, 71, of Girard passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Omni Manor with her family by her side.

Cynthia was born December 18, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Kulin) Tascione.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in elementary education from Youngstown State University.

She was a teacher in Warren City Schools for 30 years.

Cynthia was a member of St. Rose Church and was a part of the Catholic Women’s Club.

She was also a member of the Rosary Makers, the Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Singing Lilies and the Hens.

Cynthia enjoyed dancing, gardening, baking and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved to travel with her husband Jim of 22 years. Putting everyone else before herself, she spread her love to everyone she met and devoted herself to helping children learn both in and out of the classroom.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James Sweeney, whom she married January 17, 1997. She had three stepchildren, Erin (Patrick) DiMuzio, Jill (George) Sharp and Jamie Sweeney, as well as seven grandchildren, Sean, Charles, Dylan, Liam, Lily, Ella and London. She also leaves behind her sisters, Marie “Dolly” Vivalo, Joan (Bob) Guerrieri, Annette (Paul) Tamburrino and Diane (Bob) Fort and a sister-in-law, Mary Eileen Cubarney.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Joe Vivalo and Ray Cubarney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9 on 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church preceded by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 8 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cynthia will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Sweeney family.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.